Alto's 17th annual Spring Fling will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2.
The parade will start at 10 a.m.
The event will include live entertainment with Steve Bryson, antique tractors, float contest, car show, food and craft vendors and children's activities.
To sign up to be a vendor or parade participant, contact Alto City Hall at 706-778-8035 or email altocityhall@windstream.net.
