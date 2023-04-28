AMBROSIA BEETLE

This spring, Georgia seems to be experiencing a bumper year for a pest known as the ambrosia beetle. This beetle can attack over 100 types of trees and woody shrubs, and most infestations result in the death of the affected trees. The damage caused by these beetles is very apparent when the injury is fresh. When the beetle bores into the wood, it leaves behind a tube of sawdust sticking out of the trunk resembling a toothpick. These usually stick around for a few days before falling off unless rain knocks them off.

Ambrosia beetles typically attack diseased or weak trees, selecting them based of their emission of ethanol. Trees that are stressed, produce more ethanol than healthy trees and this attracts the beetles. Once a tree is selected by the beetle, it will bore into the wood and lay up to 6 eggs in the tree. The boring of the beetle produces the tell-tale sawdust plugs. Ambrosia beetles also inoculate the tree with a fungus that grows while the eggs incubate and serves as the food source for the newly hatched larva. These larvae will pupate and emerge from the tree as a beetle, ready to find another tree to bore into. Ambrosia beetles can have several life cycles per year, making early detection and intervention important to controlling this pest.

Zach Morgan McCann is the Banks County extension agent.

