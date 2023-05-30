Col. Al Fracker, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, spoke on the meaning of Memorial Day at the annual program held in Homer Monday morning.
The American Legion Post 215 sponsors the annual program to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“Memorial Day is a reminder that not all veterans return home from the battlefield,” said Col. Fracker, who led the Banks County High School JROTC program. “Memorial Day is a stark reminder there is a cost for freedom. Unlike Veterans Day, which is a time to honor all who serve, M D is time to pay tribute to those very servicemen that did not come back alive.”
The annual program included the placing of a patriotic wreath at the eternal flame in Veterans Park in Homer. Betty Brookshire and Judy Wendt placed the wreath at the eternal flame.
A wreath was also placed at the crosses on the historic courthouse lawn at the cross that recognizes unknown soldiers.
Others on the program were members of the American Legion, who presented the colors; Sarah Harris and Heather Parson, who sang; and Fred Wendt, who prayed.
Tim Harper was master of ceremonies. Prior to the ceremony, poppies were given out to those in the audience.
