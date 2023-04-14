Brenda Dalin, program director, Ninth District Opportunity, Inc., has announced home cooling help for the elderly and medically homebound for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.

Households in which every member is age 65 and older -or- is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating bills beginning on April 3, 2023. One time payments will be made by check issued to the home energy suppliers up to $500.00. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members.

Locations

