Banks County Schools welcomed 2,900 students on the first day of classes on Tuesday, August 1.
Enrollment is the same as on the first day of school last year.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
Banks County Schools welcomed 2,900 students on the first day of classes on Tuesday, August 1.
Enrollment is the same as on the first day of school last year.
Students had the opportunity to tour schools and meet their teachers during Open House that was held prior to the first day.
This year’s system-wide theme is “Best Year Ever” and it has been embraced by the Banks County faculty.
There are many new faces to the system this year that bring a wealth of enthusiasm, experience and knowledge, school leaders state.
Dr Ann Hopkins stated, “As we open the doors of a new school year and embark on the best year ever, let us do so with hope, excitement, and a positive attitude as this year promises to be brimming with opportunities for growth, discovery, and making meaningful memories together.”
She added, “I firmly believe that the foundation of our success lies in the unwavering commitment of our exceptional faculty and staff, the steadfast support of our parents, and the dedication of our students. With such a remarkable team, I am confident that this year will be nothing short of extraordinary.”
