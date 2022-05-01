A Backpacks and Blankets Donation Drive-Thru will be held Saturday, May 21, from 12-4 p.m. at the Wimberly Center in Winder. This event is hosted by Totes to Tots and Adventure Bags.
"You can help us 'wrap around' out children entering foster care during Foster Care Awareness Month," organizers said. "Let's ensure that these children do not have to place their most cherished possessions into a garbage bag. Blankets can provide them comfort in unfamiliar surroundings."
Those wishing to participate can bring new backpacks or blankets to donate.
The Wimberly Center is located at 163 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder.
