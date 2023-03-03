Two teachers from each school received a Random Acts of Kindness from the Banks County Chamber last week to help celebrate World Kindness Day on February 17.
Alicia Andrews, executive director, and Tina Queen, administrative assistant, delivered balloons and a Starbucks gift card to teachers. Winners were randomly drawn for each school.
“Our goal is to support the school system in any way we can, and we know how hard our teachers work," Andrews said. "They are heroes daily, and I have seen firsthand how much they truly love and care for their students. They are incredible people, from their passion for the profession to their daily acts of compassion.”
Queen added, "We appreciate everything they do for our school system and community."
Winners included Stacy Hobson and Regina Smith from Banks County Primary School; Christy Pruitt and Emily Peek and from Banks County Elementary School; Julie Parker and Jennifer Fitzgerald from Banks County Middle School; and Curtis Chitwood and Heather Martin from Banks County High School.
