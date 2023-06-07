The Rotary Club of Banks County has announced that general admission tickets to this year’s Rotary Salutes event are now on sale. The fourth annual distinguished service awards luncheon, in honor of our local first responders and community leaders, will take place on Wednesday, June 14, beginning at 11:45 a.m., at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility near Gillsville, GA. The ticket price is $25.

“We want to invite the community to come and join us as we shine a spotlight on very deserving first responders, educators, and community leaders,” said Rick Billingslea, Banks County Rotary Club President. “The ticket price merely covers the catering cost of the meal, so we invite the public to join us for lunch and to support the value of service in our community."

