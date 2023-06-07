The Rotary Club of Banks County has announced that general admission tickets to this year’s Rotary Salutes event are now on sale. The fourth annual distinguished service awards luncheon, in honor of our local first responders and community leaders, will take place on Wednesday, June 14, beginning at 11:45 a.m., at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility near Gillsville, GA. The ticket price is $25.
“We want to invite the community to come and join us as we shine a spotlight on very deserving first responders, educators, and community leaders,” said Rick Billingslea, Banks County Rotary Club President. “The ticket price merely covers the catering cost of the meal, so we invite the public to join us for lunch and to support the value of service in our community."
The award categories will include the following: Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Educational Impact Award, Public Safety Unit of the Year Award, Merit Award, Public Safety Professional of the Year Award, Lifesaving Award and the Award for Valor!
Among the underlying objectives of the event will be to promote civic responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other, and do more to build a better community.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Homer Fire Station. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary International connects 1.4 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
