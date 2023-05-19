The Banks County Parks and Recreation Department has two big events coming up — a basketball fundraiser and a Daddy-Daughter Dance.
BASKETBALL
On June 3, the "Battle of the Professions" basketball fundraiser will be held. Teams entered so far are Georgia State Patrol and Banks Fire/EMS. Further teams are being sought. There is not a registration fee to enter. The fee to attend the game will be $5 adults and $2 kids.
DANCE
On June 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held. It's for all ages.
For more information on these events, call 706-677-4407.
