The Banks County High School Cheer program hosted the annual cheerleading summer camp last week to instruct young cheerleaders and to help fund the high school program for the upcoming school year.
The annual cheerleading camp is a fundraiser hosted by the Banks County High School Cheer program every summer to help cheerleaders afford uniforms and events during the season, while also allowing the high school cheerleaders to assume leadership roles and to involve themselves within the community.
According to Head Coach Noel Ventrice, the cheer camp has been hosted by the high school cheer program for over 20 years to help children improve their skills. This year, about 35 girls from ages four through 12 participated in the camp, while 25 varsity and junior varsity high school cheerleaders created the content material and instructed the children.
“Boosting community involvement for the high school cheerleaders has always been a big goal for the camp,” Ventrice said. “But it is also so important for those little girls who are participating, because they want to be those big girls one day. I think it is crucial that the children are able to interact with the high schoolers so they can envision a goal that they can strive for in the future.”
Ventrice also expressed a desire to see participation in the camp grow in the following years.
“We had about the same amount of girls that we saw last year, but we would love to see more participants in the coming years,” Ventrice said.
The high school cheer program will be very involved in the recreation department’s cheer program this season and will be stepping in to lead their competition cheer program, as well. The high school cheerleaders will also be assisting the Sideline Squad during the school year.
“We are hoping that if we are more involved in fostering a relationship with the community, we might encourage more kids to participate in the camp next year to improve their cheer skills in preparation for high school,” Ventrice said.
