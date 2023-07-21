The Banks County High School Cheer program hosted the annual cheerleading summer camp last week to instruct young cheerleaders and to help fund the high school program for the upcoming school year.

The annual cheerleading camp is a fundraiser hosted by the Banks County High School Cheer program every summer to help cheerleaders afford uniforms and events during the season, while also allowing the high school cheerleaders to assume leadership roles and to involve themselves within the community.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.