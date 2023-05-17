Touring a bison farm, getting a close-up look at the Ag in School program at Banks County schools and learning about a local hay business were the stops on the annual Farm Tour.
This event is sponsored each spring by the Banks County Farm Bureau, Banks County Chamber of Commerce/CVB and the Banks County Extension Service.
The attendees, traveling in three small busses, first stopped at Banks County primary, elementary and middle schools to look at how Ag in the Classroom is being utilized.
At the elementary and primary schools, a tour was given of the greenhouse and garden beds. At the middle school, visitors checked out the chicken coup, hydroponics and new weather monitor system.
Dr. Wendy Fuschetti, who leads the agriculture program at the elementary school, pointed out the garden beds with lettuce, blueberries and other items and said the produce is used by the school.
"Our kids are so proud to know they are feeding the school," she said.
As for the greenhouse, she said, "The kids love being in the greenhouse. I think this really makes them feel like a farmer."
A pollinator garden is also located at the elementary school and it provides a place for students to read and look for pollinators.
At the primary school, teacher Candace Looney spoke on the garden beds and students gave a presentation on what they have learned about pollinators.
"The kids have learned a lot this year about where their food comes from," Looney said. "It has been very rewarding for them to plant the seeds and then harvest. It is so important, at this age, that they learn this. I want to continue to instill the love of agriculture in these children."
Kelly Daniels, ag teacher at the middle school, led a tour of the chicken coup area and the hydrophonics.
At the Dalton farm, Thomas and Freddie Dalton spoke on their hay bale operation. The last stop was at the bison farm of Daniel and Fernando Miranda, where a lunch from Jaemor Farm was served.
In addition to Banks County Farm Bureau members, those attending the Farm Tour included several representatives of state leaders, including Hunter Spear (Gov. Brian Kemp's office), Conner Land (U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde's office) and Luke Hetland (Lt. Gov. Burt Jones' office).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.