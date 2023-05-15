SUSIE BURTON MEDINIA

May marks Asthma Awareness Month. With spring pollen in the air it’s easy to think of outdoor air as a trigger for respiratory strife, but on average Americans spend 90% of their time indoors. This means that managing indoor triggers can improve asthma symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 9% of adults and 10.5% of children in Georgia suffer from asthma. Chances are you or someone you know is affected.

One obvious trigger for asthma is secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke can also increase pre-school aged children’s risk of being diagnosed with new asthma. If you smoke, do so outside and far away from children and others with asthma. Don’t smoke in the car or in the house, even in the garage.

Susie Burton Medina is the UGA Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent in Banks and Habersham counties.

