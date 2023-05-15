May marks Asthma Awareness Month. With spring pollen in the air it’s easy to think of outdoor air as a trigger for respiratory strife, but on average Americans spend 90% of their time indoors. This means that managing indoor triggers can improve asthma symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 9% of adults and 10.5% of children in Georgia suffer from asthma. Chances are you or someone you know is affected.
One obvious trigger for asthma is secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke can also increase pre-school aged children’s risk of being diagnosed with new asthma. If you smoke, do so outside and far away from children and others with asthma. Don’t smoke in the car or in the house, even in the garage.
Dust mites are also an indoor trigger for asthma. These microscopic arthropods are a normal part of life. Every home has them, but you can take steps to minimize them. Wash bedding once a week in the hottest water possible, along with plush children’s toys (especially those they sleep with). Good news! Despite what you grandmother told you, it’s not a good idea to make your bed first thing in the morning. Let bedclothes air out for 30 minutes or so. Dust mites thrive in warm, dark, slightly damp environments, like our sheets after we’ve slept in them all night. You can also use dust proof covers for pillows and mattresses. Vacuum carpets and upholstered furniture often, ideally once a week. The person with asthma should leave the area being vacuumed. You can use a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) vacuum, which are costly but effective. A HEPA-type filter is more affordable and still a good option.
Mold spores are another common indoor asthma trigger. Always use the bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans when showering or cooking. Use the toilet paper test to make sure the fan is drawing properly: hold a sheet of toilet paper a few inches from the fan and let go. If the sheet is drawn up and held in place by the fan, it is drawing. If not, you may need to clean or replace. If you don’t have an exhaust fan, open windows and use a box or ceiling fans to keep air moving and quickly dry moisture.
A mold problem is always a moisture problem. Mold cannot grow without moisture. If you see mold growing in your home, it is imperative to find the source of the moisture and take steps to remedy it. UGA Extension has a variety of resources and checklists to help you identify sources of moisture in the home. Mold on hard surfaces can be cleaned with water and dish soap (make sure to dry completely!). Mold on soft surfaces can sometimes be cleaned, but often it’s better to toss the item. You can measure your home’s humidity levels with a hygrometer (inexpensive at local hardware stores and online). Relative humidity should be below 60%, ideally between 30 and 50%.
What’s good for folks with asthma is also good for everyone, so follow these tips to breathe easier in a healthier home. For more information on mold, healthy homes, and chronic disease prevention, contact the Banks County Extension office at 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu. You can also visit our website. Information for this article was adapted from UGA Extension and the CDC.
Susie Burton Medina is the UGA Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent in Banks and Habersham counties.
