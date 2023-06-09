The Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB annual golf tournament will be held Sept. 29 at Double Oaks Golf Club, Commerce.
The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. The fee is $400 for teams and $100 for individuals. Lunch will be served at the clubhouse.
