The community is raising funds for Ken and Kathy Mize, retired Banks County Sheriff’s Office employees, whose home was recently destroyed in a fire. Mr. Mize served for 52 years on patrol, investigations, corrections and as a school resource officer. In retirement, Mr. Mize continues to serve the schools as a substitute teacher.
Bethany Christian Church, 312 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer, is accepting donations on behalf of Mr. and Mrs. Mize. Anyone wishing to help the couple may write a check made payable to Bethany Christian Church and mailed to 312 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer GA 30547.
