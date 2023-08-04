Sign-ups are being taken for Cub Scouts.
“We’re all about encouraging boys and girls to make friends, be helpful to others, and do their very best no matter the outcome,” Scout leaders state. “With the help of powerful learning projects and exciting outdoor activities, we aim to teach children that doing their best can be a fun and rewarding experience—no matter the difficulty of the challenge.”
Cub Scouting’s values are embedded in the Scout Oath, the Scout Law, the Cub Scout motto, and the Cub Scout sign, handshake, and salute. These practices help establish and reinforce the program’s values in Scouts and the leaders who guide them.
Whether a Cub Scout lives with two parents or one, a foster family, or other relatives, their family is an important part of Cub Scouting. Parents and adult family members provide leadership and support for Cub Scouting and help ensure that Scouts have a good experience in the program.
“If any of this sounds exciting to you, or you are just looking for a great way to spend some fun quality time with your kids, come visit us at one of our scheduled open houses or roundups to learn more,” leaders state.
Scout open house will be held:
•Banks Elementary Open house, July 31, 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Roundup Tuesday will be held Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Roundup Thursday will be held Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.
