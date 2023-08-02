ALFORD WITH TEAM

Richie Alford speaks to players in the Easton Foundation’s Battle of the Heroes Game at John Larry Black Field.

The Easton Foundation has announced that the annual Battle of the Heroes charity flag football game featuring local area first responders will be held on August 12 at Habersham Central’s Raider Stadium. Headlining this year’s event, the Easton Foundation will be honoring fallen Banks County first-responder Richie Alford, by dedicating the special halftime ceremonies in his honor for all Battle of the Heroes games to come.

Kickoff for the foundation’s 10th anniversary game presented by Life Church is set for 7 p.m. and will feature first responders from Habersham and Banks counties taking on Hall County.

