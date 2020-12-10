One of Georgia's most expensive residential properties on the market is here in Banks County.
The 11,800 sq. ft. house located on 1,123 acres has an asking price of $12.7 million, putting it in the upper ranks of properties for sale in the state.
The property, located on Apple Pie Ridge Rd. in northern Banks County, was built around 2007 by the Sherwin and Shirley Glass family and is owned by Glass Properties, part of the Glass' estate. The undeveloped property was purchased by the family in 2004.
Sherwin Glass founded Farmer's Furniture, based in Dublin, Ga. The Glass family lived in a 30,000 sq. ft. mansion in Atlanta and didn't live on the Banks County property. (Sherwin Glass died in 2005 before the property was fully developed; Shirley Glass died in 2009.)
The house sits on the southern side of Apple Pie Ridge at around 1,200 ft. altitude and overlooks the Piedmont below. The estate is know as Glass Apple Farms.
According to the real estate listing, the house has a "free floating staircase, black walnut floors/doors, Douglas fir beams and 6 stone fireplaces ...(and) heated zero edge infinity pool." It has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The property also includes a second small house, a barn with an apartment, a lake, vineyards and a waterfall.
Some real estate listings have video drone footage of the property and multiple photos of the unique home.
