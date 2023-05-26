The Banks and Habersham Extension offices will host several canning classes this summer, beginning in July.
These hands-on classes will cover the basics of canning safely at home. Participants will prepare and take home two recipes at each class. One recipe will use a pressure canner and one will use water bath canning.
