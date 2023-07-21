As we move into the later part of the summer, the risk of damage to hay fields, lawns, and pastures from Fall Armyworms greatly increases. We have already had scattered reports in the area to our south, which typically means we will see them soon. The Fall Armyworms can hatch out by the thousands each year during this time.

Since UGA Extension has an Agriculture Agent in almost every county in the state, farmers can call in and report armyworm infestations on their farms, and the ag agents can warn other counties. The ag agent can then assist the county farmers in how and when to control the armyworm populations.

Zachary Morgan McCann is the Banks County extension agent.

