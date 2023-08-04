Georgia Farm Bureau is well known for representing farmer’s interest in the legislative arena for over 100 years; however, one of their more recent missions has been to help close the growing gap between the farmers that produce food and fiber, and the consumers that use these goods.
Members of older generations often have fond memories of spending time on their grandparent’s farm or helping in their garden in rural America, but as urbanization as increased, many younger generations have little or no exposure to agriculture production.
This growing gap has many unintended consequences. Serving as Banks County YF&R Chair, Zach McCann works to bridge that gap by competing at the Georgia Farm Bureau YF&R Discussion Meet at Jekyll Island in July. Young Farmers use this competition to debate critical agricultural issues.
Agriculture is the largest industry in the state of Georgia, but most voters in the state do not understand the importance of agriculture in their every day lives, Farm Bureau leaders state.
Georgia Farm Bureau has been making strides in reducing this disconnect through a variety of programs.
For over 40 years, Farm Bureau has supplied teachers with ag based lessons through the Ag in the Classroom program. This program is directed toward elementary age kids to foster their curiosity and learn about farming. Banks County was one of the counties in Georgia involved with the pilot program for elementary agriculture education.
In 2022, a law was passed at the state legislature to have elementary agriculture education in every county, and Georgia Farm Bureau has been a major partner in supporting this and developing lessons and curriculum to support it.
In February of this year Banks County had the opportunity to host Ag in the Classroom teachers from all over North Georgia for a day of networking and training.
In recent years, agritourism has been a growing industry that has multiple great benefits for the farming industry.
Farms that are involved in agritourism can develop an additional revenue stream to help their profitability, and the consumers that come to these farms learn a little bit about where their food comes from and hopefully leave with a little more appreciation for the people who grow these products and the challenges they face. Georgia Farm Bureau has worked hard to support this growing industry through their Certified Farm Markets and their Farm Passport program.
Around 100 farms around the state are enrolled in the Certified Farm Market program that highlights locally produced fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products produced in Georgia. The Farm Passport helps consumers find and experience these farms and is updated every year and includes useful information like what months certain crops are ready to make the most out of your visits. They have developed routes that guide users around regions of the state to different farms to collect stamps.
The Farm Passports can be picked up at your local Farm Bureau office. Collecting stamps from these farms qualify for prizes like T-shirts and more.
If you would like to know more about the work Georgia Farm Bureau is doing to close the gap between farmers and consumers, contact the Banks County Farm Bureau office at 706-677-2215 and considering becoming a member to support this work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.