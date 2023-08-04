SPEAKING ON FARM BUREAU

Zach McCann is shown speaking about agriculture and the Farm Bureau.

Georgia Farm Bureau is well known for representing farmer’s interest in the legislative arena for over 100 years; however, one of their more recent missions has been to help close the growing gap between the farmers that produce food and fiber, and the consumers that use these goods.

Members of older generations often have fond memories of spending time on their grandparent’s farm or helping in their garden in rural America, but as urbanization as increased, many younger generations have little or no exposure to agriculture production.

