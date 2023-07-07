A Farmers Market will be held in Maysville on Saturdays and Tuesdays, beginning July 8.
The farmers market will be held at Veterans Park. The hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 10:42 am
For vendor information, call 404-281-4928.
