The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) meets the third Monday of each month at the X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa.
At last month’s meeting, the guest speaker was J. Mack Smith, director of F.A.I.T.H’s Powerhouse in Toccoa.
He stated that every 68 seconds, an assault occurs in the United States.
Smith explained that his organization provides advocacy services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.
Smith reminded the group that Powerhouse’s services are free and confidential.
The 24-hour crisis line is 888-782-1338) is available to persons in need of their services.
Their website is faith-inc.org. To learn more about Powerhouse and their sources, contact them directly.
NARFE is the only organization that exists for the benefit of active and retired federal civilian employees.
Open season for health benefits coverage begins in November and the group will be providing information of plans available and coverage at the October meeting.
All active and retired federal employees, their spouses and family members can attend the meetings.
The meetings are each month except December on the third Monday at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.