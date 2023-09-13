The Maysville Downtown Development Authority will hold a Food Truck event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The food truck will be WNB Factory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
The Maysville Downtown Development Authority will hold a Food Truck event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The food truck will be WNB Factory.
Live entertainment by Rail Town will be presented at The Soundboard at 8 Homer Street, Maysville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.