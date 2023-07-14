We have made the transition to hot, humid weather with frequent showers. All this humidity and moisture bring a great environment for fungus and disease to grow in your garden.

Fungicides can be an important part of your disease management program. If you are not sure what a fungicide is, it is a pesticide that is used when a fungus or similar disease organism infects a plant causing a disease problem. A fungicide is sprayed on the leaves, stems, and flowers of an infected plant, producing a chemical barrier.

