We have made the transition to hot, humid weather with frequent showers. All this humidity and moisture bring a great environment for fungus and disease to grow in your garden.
Fungicides can be an important part of your disease management program. If you are not sure what a fungicide is, it is a pesticide that is used when a fungus or similar disease organism infects a plant causing a disease problem. A fungicide is sprayed on the leaves, stems, and flowers of an infected plant, producing a chemical barrier.
When the fungus spores land on the plant surface, they encounter this barrier and are unable to infect the plant. The complete coverage of the barrier depends on how well the spray spreads and sticks to the plant surfaces. For this reason spray adjuvants can be added to many sprays. The product label usually instructs you whether to use these additives.
In most situations, gardeners are not on a disease prevention program. They just treat the diseased plants after the fungus has infected them. In these cases, the fungicide will only prevent the disease from spreading and will allow the plant to revive itself.
The damage already cause by the disease will not recover and more infected leaves should be removed to help prevent resurgence of the disease. If you want to start the season off using a disease prevention program, you will need to determine when to start the first application for the specific plants. This may require learning about the life cycle of the diseases you are trying to prevent.
After making the first application, you have established the protective barrier on the plant surfaces. You must keep this barrier active and complete throughout the infection period to be effective. Rainwater, sunlight, microbial action, and oxidation decrease the effectiveness of the fungicide. Also, plant growth can affect the completeness of the barrier because of the growth of new leaves and shoots.
You will need to reapply the fungicide in these situations to keep the barrier active. The fungicide label gives reapplication guidelines, usually in the range of 7–14 day intervals. If rainfall or rapid growth occurs, you should use the shorter interval between sprays. If not, use the longer interval. When using any pesticide, always read and follow the directions on the label.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans Street, Homer.
McCann is the county extension agent.
