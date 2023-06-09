It was the amazing vocals and choreography of "Hairspray" that had people singing along and swaying in their seats when the Broadway musical comedy took the stage recently at the Fox Theatre.
The cast was top-notch with some of the standouts being those with secondary roles. Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Skyler Shields as Link Larkin were certainly standouts. But Asabi Goodman as Motormouth Maybelle and Sydney Archibald, Melanie Puente Ervin and Jade Turner as Dynamite have stellar vocals.
The cast also included Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, who brought plenty of laughter with spot-on comic ability.
The high-energy enthusiasm of the cast was contagious and smiles and laughs, along with delighted cheers and claps were evident throughout the performance. If you see this production in your area, check it out. It's a fun night out!
”Wicked,” the Broadway sensation, will be presented at the Fox July 5-30.
“Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
For information on tickets, visit foxtheatre.org or call 855-285-8499.
