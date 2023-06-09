It was the amazing vocals and choreography of "Hairspray" that had people singing along and swaying in their seats when the Broadway musical comedy took the stage recently at the Fox Theatre.

The cast was top-notch with some of the standouts being those with secondary roles. Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Skyler Shields as Link Larkin were certainly standouts. But Asabi Goodman as Motormouth Maybelle and Sydney Archibald, Melanie Puente Ervin and Jade Turner as Dynamite have stellar vocals.

