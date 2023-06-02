Macy Dalton Glenn will serve a new role in the Banks County Extension office beginning June 1 as the 4-H agent.
Glenn began her career in with Banks County Extension in 2017 as the 4-H Program Assistant. Upon graduation from Piedmont University with her Bachelor’s degree in 2020, she transitioned to the 4-H Educator role.
A certified teacher, Glenn has a passion for educating others and is very excited to start her new position as the 4-H Agent. She will continue to develop and lead engaging, rewarding programming for the youth of Banks County.
4-H is the country’s largest youth development organization and offers young people the chance to develop independence, a sense of belonging, mastery of new skills, and generosity of spirit. Banks County 4-H is open to all 4th-12th graders.
