The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia NARFE Chapter 1818 held its recent meeting at the X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa. Members enjoyed our guest speaker, Dave Schreiber, who spoke on Habitat for Humanity which began in 1968 and its renown supporter, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, served on many construction sites actually working along volunteers to advance the program.
Schreiber provided information about the work being done locally to provide homes for deserving families that meet the specific requirements for reasonable probability for success. The goal is to provide a safe and secure house with a simple floor plan of 1,400 square feet, four bedrooms and two baths on a one-half acre lot, all electric with HVAC system and appliances
The Habitat board accepts applications and screens the applicants who must have a regular job and an intent to maintain the structure and grounds to be a good neighbor. Generally, the homeowner is a single parent with several children. When Habitat hands the keys to the new home to its owner, they make payments on the interest free loan until the loan is paid. In ten years, the homeowner may sell the house for current market value of approximately $80,000.
"We offer families a "hand up, not a hand out," Schreiber says.
Habitat for Humanity provides many opportunities for volunteers. There is work to be done on the construction site, assisting in the Habitat "Restore" where they accept monetary contributions, donations of new and used construction materials in usable condition, furniture, home furnishings, clothing and appliances.
Following lunch, the chapter conducted a short business meeting before adjourning until the third Monday of May. All current and retired federal civilian employees and spouses are eligible for membership which includes the opportunity to learn how NARFE is known to be "the Federal Benefits Experts."
NARFE is the only organization that focuses only on current and retired federal employees with daily advocacy to protect and defend our earned benefits while serving to the American people. The month of May is dedicated as Public Servant month throughout the country in appreciation for the dedicated service of city, county, state and federal employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.