The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia NARFE Chapter 1818 held its recent meeting at the X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa. Members enjoyed our guest speaker, Dave Schreiber, who spoke on Habitat for Humanity which began in 1968 and its renown supporter, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, served on many construction sites actually working along volunteers to advance the program.

Schreiber provided information about the work being done locally to provide homes for deserving families that meet the specific requirements for reasonable probability for success. The goal is to provide a safe and secure house with a simple floor plan of 1,400 square feet, four bedrooms and two baths on a one-half acre lot, all electric with HVAC system and appliances

