Banks County High School senior Harly Gayle Ledford has been awarded the fourth annual Brother Jim McLendon Rotary Scholarship from the Banks County Rotary Club.
Ledford, who is planning to attend the University of North Georgia this fall to study special education, is working to become an elementary special education teacher. Her educational goal is to obtain a master’s degree.
The $1,000 scholarship was created in honor of the late Reverend Jim McLendon, a charter member of the Banks County Rotary Club and the former pastor of 21 years for the Homer United Methodist Church. The award's intent is to benefit a student working toward a career that profoundly helps people through ministry or some other related field.
A panel of judges reviewed over 69 applicants and evaluated a variety of factors including grades, SAT/ACT test scores, extra-curricular activities, resume, and a two-page essay. “There were many terrific candidates,” said Rick Billingslea, Banks County Rotary President. “Every one of the judges told me that they agonized over their selections because the top tier of candidates was outstanding."
Harly ranks 23rd in her class of 203 students, with a 4.0 grade point average, appearing on the Banks County High School “A” Honor Roll since 2019. She has been a dual-enrollment student with the University of North Georgia, already completing a number of her college-level classes.
Her career path was formed as early as the sixth grade when she started helping in the Special Education classroom as a ‘Special Education Buddy,’ tutoring students in reading, math, and other subjects.
“My past experiences working alongside these students have not only overwhelmed me with the greatest joy, but influenced my career choice,” said Ledford.
Ledford has led a very active high school experience, particularly with her involvement as an officer in the Future Farmers of America (FFA), and a Huddle Leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). She has also served as the manager for both the Cross Country and Track teams throughout high school.
Through her involvement in FFA, she racked up numerous achievements and honors, highlighted by placing 2nd ‘High Individual’ at state in Employment Skills LDE. In 2022 she was a member of the State-winning team in the Forestry Field Day CDE category, as well as the State-winning team in the Wildlife CDE category.
A formal presentation of the Banks County Rotary’s Brother Jim McLendon Scholarship will take place as part of this year’s “Rotary Salute: Awards Program,” scheduled to take place at the Hidden Acres Event Barn in Gillsville at noon on Wednesday, June 14. The Rotary Salute will recognize first responders and distinguished service in the Banks County Community.
