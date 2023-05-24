HARLY LEDFORD

HARLY LEDFORD

Banks County High School senior Harly Gayle Ledford has been awarded the fourth annual Brother Jim McLendon Rotary Scholarship from the Banks County Rotary Club.

Ledford, who is planning to attend the University of North Georgia this fall to study special education, is working to become an elementary special education teacher. Her educational goal is to obtain a master’s degree.

