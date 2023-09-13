The Banks County Historical Society will hold the annual Haunted Walking Tour on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.
The tour will begin at the Historic Courthouse/Museum in Homer at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
Tickets are $10 each and those under 12 are free. Tickets will be available at the courthouse porch.
