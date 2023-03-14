The Homer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department, located at 112 Athens Street, Homer.
The event will be held "rain or shine" with it being inside if the weather is bad.
