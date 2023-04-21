Spring has certainly sprung and with it, my desire to get in some spring cleaning.
Spring cleaning can take whatever shape you need it to. There are no hard and fast rules about what must be done. Common tasks are washing windows inside and out, giving the kitchen a thorough deep cleaning, and dusting and cleaning all those forgotten surfaces (I’m looking at you, top shelf of the bookcase in the guest room). Don’t forget to replace the HVAC filter and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors (if you don’t have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every floor and in every bedroom of your home, this is your sign to go and get some today!).
You can tackle most spring-cleaning tasks with "green" cleaning products, made at home. You can make a wide variety of cleaners from just a few ingredients. Fewer ingredients means fewer chemicals in the home, which in turn means fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs are chemicals that vaporize and can harm respiratory health. Always test a new cleaner in an inconspicuous spot, in case it's not appropriate for a given surface.
For a basic all-purpose cleaner: combine 3 tablespoons of white vinegar, ½ teaspoon of washing soda (find it in the laundry aisle), ½ teaspoon of vegetable oil-based liquid soap (also known as castile soap, Dr. Bronner’s is a popular name brand but not the only option), and 2 cups of hot water. Mix them in a spray bottle or bucket. Apply and wipe clean.
To wash those windows, remove screens (once they’re on the ground, you can scrub these with a brush and some dish detergent). Mix ¼ cup white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch in a quart of warm water. Use a spray bottle to apply to glass, and wipe off with crumpled newspaper (an old trick to avoid streaks).
In the kitchen, remove all food from the pantry and dishes from cabinets. Toss anything expired. Donate any kitchen items that never get used. Vacuum inside the cabinets and pantry, and wipe down shelves with all-purpose cleaner. Replace everything and marvel at how clean it looks. Repeat the process with the fridge. Often, fridge shelves and drawers are removable. You can wash them with warm soapy water. (Use the bathtub if the kitchen sink is too small, but line the bottom with an old towel to prevent scratches). Move appliances away from the wall, and vacuum and clean walls and floors behind them.
To clean and polish the wood around your home, remove all items from wood surfaces and dust with a clean microfiber cloth. Mix 2 tablespoons each of olive oil and white vinegar. Add ¼ cup of lemon juice. Use a soft cloth to rub into the wood, in the direction of the grain.
Our homes are often our biggest investment, so see spring cleaning as a chance to take care of that investment. Break down major tasks into manageable chunks. If you can clean one shelf in the pantry each day, you’ll have the whole thing done in just a few days. For more green cleaning recipes and tips and more information about healthy homes and lifestyles, visit our website: https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/banks. You can also call our office at 706-677-6230 or email me at susie.burton@uga.edu.
Susie Burton Medina is the UGA Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for Banks and Habersham Counties.
