The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $123,696 in grants during its recent meeting, including $45,000 to organizations serving Jackson County.
•$15,000 to Adventure Bags Inc., for its Serving Children in Crisis, One Bag at a Time Program, to create and distribute comfort bags to displaced children through local DFCS offices, domestic violence shelters, fire departments, group homes and children’s shelters in Jackson EMC’s service area.
•$15,000 to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Jefferson, for its Emergency Financial Assistance to Families in Crisis Program that provides funds for rent and mortgage to families in crisis.
•$15,000 to University of North Georgia Foundation Inc., for its Steps to College Program, which provides summer high school courses for English learners throughout Jackson EMC’s service area to earn credit toward graduation.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,122 participating cooperative Jackson EMC cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
Their “spare change” has funded 1,837 grants to organizations and 421 grants to individuals, putting more than $19.2 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
