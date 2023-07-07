DONATION FROM JEMC

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation grant to Adventure Bags Inc. will assist in creating and distributing comfort bags to displaced children through local DFCS offices. Pictured are (L-R): Joe Hicks, Jackson EMC Jefferson district manager; Misty Manus, executive director, Adventure Bags Inc.; Joel Harbin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; and Kenny Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation representative.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $123,696 in grants during its recent meeting, including $45,000 to organizations serving Jackson County.

•$15,000 to Adventure Bags Inc., for its Serving Children in Crisis, One Bag at a Time Program, to create and distribute comfort bags to displaced children through local DFCS offices, domestic violence shelters, fire departments, group homes and children’s shelters in Jackson EMC’s service area.

