The Joro spider is a large, brightly colored and easily noticeable spider that has been in our area for a few years now. Their strong webs that cover large gaps are still a nuisance for many homeowners and anyone walking through the woods in the fall.
They belong to a family of spiders called golden orb-weavers that create large, multi-layered webs that are exceptionally strong. This family includes writing spiders, garden spiders and banana spiders, all of which have been here for some time.
Joros are slightly larger than our other orb-weavers and can be distinguished by their striped abdomen, their large size, and their yellow and black striped legs.
These spiders are native to southeast Asia and Japan but were first found in North America in 2014 in Madison County.
Joros grow throughout the summer, but just now are becoming more visible as they are approaching their adult size of up to four inches diameter of their leg-span.
The Joro will lay their eggs inside of an insulated cocoon before dying when the weather reaches freezing in the late fall.
In the spring, when the weather begins to warm up, that cocoon will hatch and the young spiders will spread and begin their lifecycle again.
Joro spiders are not harmful to humans and are usually very skittish. They do have a neurotoxin venom used to immobilize their prey.
They very rarely bite humans and their venom is not very potent. It only causes some redness and blistering to people, with exception of allergic reactions.
Their size and strength of their webs allow them to catch larger prey than other spiders.
Joros are known to trap and feed on stink bugs and other pest species. Research is being conducted to see their impact on honey bees and other pollinators.
Despite their creepy appearance and bright coloring, these spiders pose very little risk to people.
The largest nuisance they cause are their very strong webs that they spin on lower hanging tree limbs.
If these spiders are a pest in the trees surrounding your home, one of the best things you can do to disrupt them is to be consistent about knocking down their webs, encouraging them to move to a different area.
Trimming lower branches on trees can also help to reduce the number of webs that are a nuisance while you enjoy the outdoors.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension Office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans Street, Homer, GA.
Zach McCann is the Banks County extension agent.
