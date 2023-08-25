JORO SPIDER

BY ZACH MCCANN

The Joro spider is a large, brightly colored and easily noticeable spider that has been in our area for a few years now. Their strong webs that cover large gaps are still a nuisance for many homeowners and anyone walking through the woods in the fall.

Zach McCann is the Banks County extension agent.

