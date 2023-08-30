The Homer Labor Day Festival is coming up this weekend at the downtown park in Homer.
The festival will kick off at 6 p.m. with a community pep rally celebrating all Banks County sports.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The town is still taking entries for the parade. Email Tking@townofhomer.com.
On Saturday, “Dunk a Deputy” will be held from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Banks County Shop with a Hero program.
On Saturday at 6 p.m., the University of Georgia game will be broadcast on the big LED screen. Dance music will follow.
On Sunday, a church service led by the Grove will be held.
Music will be followed at 2 p.m. with the gospel group, Georgia.
Throughout the weekend, there will be craft vendors, food vendors and activities for kids.
