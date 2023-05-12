The American Legion Post 215 will have a ride, lunch and bake sale on May 13.
Registration will be at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 11 a.m. The fee for bikes/vehicles will be $20 each.
Lunch will be BBQ plates. There will also be a raffle.
The rain date is May 20.
The event begins at the Legion Hall, located at 1350 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
