Brandon Peters was anxious when he learned that the former general manager of the Banks Crossing Krystal restaurant nominated him for a company-wide cooking competition. However, by the end of the final round, Peters walked away as one of the top 12 cooks within the entire chain.

Peters, who works at the Krystal Restaurant in Banks Crossing, was nominated by former general manager Shane Evans to compete in the Krystal Throwdown Contest, a chain-wide competition where cooks from every restaurant discover who can lay and make burgers the fastest on the grill. In the first round, Peters admitted that his apprehension was high, but later proved that his skills were top-tier.

