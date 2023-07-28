Brandon Peters was anxious when he learned that the former general manager of the Banks Crossing Krystal restaurant nominated him for a company-wide cooking competition. However, by the end of the final round, Peters walked away as one of the top 12 cooks within the entire chain.
Peters, who works at the Krystal Restaurant in Banks Crossing, was nominated by former general manager Shane Evans to compete in the Krystal Throwdown Contest, a chain-wide competition where cooks from every restaurant discover who can lay and make burgers the fastest on the grill. In the first round, Peters admitted that his apprehension was high, but later proved that his skills were top-tier.
“I was definitely nervous, especially during the first round,” Peters said. “Because of that, I think I could’ve probably done better. But after advancing to the regional competition, I had settled down.”
Peters advanced past both the district and regional competitions to compete in the world competition, where each participating store that had advanced presented their best cooks for the final round. Peters was timed in the store for the final time and his score was compared with those across the states. He soon learned that his time was amongst the top 12 in the world, much to his surprise, he says.
“I felt great about placing,” Peters explained. “It was definitely a surprise. To accomplish something like being one of the best in the world, I think that speaks a lot to the dedication and hard work I put in every day.”
However, Peters doesn’t just credit himself with such a big accomplishment, but thanks former general manager Shane Evans and his co-workers for their support.
“Shane believed in me enough to enter me in the competition even when I didn’t realize I was that good,” Peters said. “And my co-workers cheered me on and motivated me all throughout the competition. I had a great time competing, not just for myself, but for them as well.”
