SUSAN MEDINA

SUSAN MEDINA

 Blane Marable

“Back to school,” those three little words may inspire relief, anxiety, excitement, or maybe all of the above. As children and parents transition back to the school year, it’s important to take steps to reduce stress for the whole family.

Chronic stress has been consistently linked to a number of negative physical and psychological outcomes. These impacts are not limited to adults. Children can and do suffer from stress. Luckily, we all have some power to combat stress in our lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.