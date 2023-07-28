“Back to school,” those three little words may inspire relief, anxiety, excitement, or maybe all of the above. As children and parents transition back to the school year, it’s important to take steps to reduce stress for the whole family.
Chronic stress has been consistently linked to a number of negative physical and psychological outcomes. These impacts are not limited to adults. Children can and do suffer from stress. Luckily, we all have some power to combat stress in our lives.
Routines are key to making transitions as stress free as possible. Children (and adults!) thrive when we know our needs will be met in a predictable manner. Do your best to create a daily structure for getting ready in the morning, arriving home from school or work, meals, and bedtime.
For smoother mornings (and a tidier house), designate a “launch pad” for each family member. This is a space where they can store their backpack or work bag, jackets, school IDs, sports equipment, instruments, lunchbox, etc. If there’s something special that needs to go to school that day (for example, a check for an upcoming field trip), it goes on the launch pad, too.
When it’s time to hustle out the door in the morning, every family member knows exactly where all their items are. When arriving home, items can be dropped right back off on the “launch pad,” ready for tomorrow morning.
A nighttime routine facilitates a smoother morning. It also signals to our bodies that it’s time to start winding down for bed, helping us relax and fall asleep faster. A good nighttime routine might include packing a lunch, setting out clothes for the next day, and bathing. Eliminate screen time in the hour before bed, if possible.
Sleep is essential for managing stress and for healthy development in children. School children (ages 6-12) should get nine to twelve hours of sleep per night, according to the American Academy of Sleep. Teenagers should get eight to ten hours. After the fun and freedom of summer, it may be difficult to get to bed early enough. A regular nighttime routine will help ease the transition.
In addition to sleep, prioritize healthy movement. It’s difficult to overstate the impact physical activity has on our well-being. In the short term, it improves cognition abilities and reduces feelings of anxiety. In the long term, it serves as a protective factor against cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, and other chronic illnesses, in addition to keeping our bones, muscles, and joints in tip top shape. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that kids and teens get at least one hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day. Adults should get at least 150 minutes per week. Physical activity should be fun! Encourage family members to explore different games, sports, and activities to find what they love to do. Soccer or swimming, tag or TikTok dancing: if it gets your heart rate up, it counts.
For more information on managing stress and healthy living, you can visit our website (extension.uga.edu/banks) or contact our office (706-677-6230).
Information for this article adapted from Mississippi State Extension, South Dakota State Extension, Harvard University, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Susie Burton Medina is the UGA Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for Banks and Habersham counties.
