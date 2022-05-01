The Adventure Bags, Inc. board of directors has named Misty Manus as the new executive director of Adventure Bags.
“Misty has led the organization as volunteer Executive Director for the past few years since the passing of AB founder Debbie Gori," Tracey McMahon, Board Chair of Adventure Bags, said. "Her hard work and dedication have helped us grow through the most difficult circumstances as we’ve continued to fulfill our mission. Misty has worked to build and strengthen relationships with partner organizations across Georgia that are on the front lines of serving children in crisis. She has been instrumental in fundraising, recruiting volunteers, and leading day-to-day operations. It’s only natural that she transitions from a volunteer to be Adventure Bags’ first full-time executive director.”
A resident of Barrow County, Manus and her husband Chris are the parents of six children. Along with being an adoptive and foster parent, Manus has served as the president of the Barrow County Foster/Adoptive Parent Association and as a CASA volunteer. Prior to being appointed as the executive director of Adventure Bags, she served in various roles as a key volunteer since 2011. Manus was previously employed with Primerica for 22 years.
