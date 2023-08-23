The 56th annual Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7, at Veterans Park in downtown. Hours on Friday will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the festival will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. On Friday, live music will be provided by Richard Griffith. On Saturday, a street dance featuring Dirt Road Revival will be held.
For more information, email maysville.comclub@gmail.com or text Brittney at 706-499-7565.
