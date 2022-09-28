Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 3rd Class Axel Packard, a Maysville, native is one of those sailors.
Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.
Packard graduated from Banks County High School in 2017.
“I'd like to thank my mother for encouraging me to venture out and explore,” said Packard. "She was always supportive and helped me grow into the person I am today."
The values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Maysville.
“When growing up, I was always told to listen more than you speak and you'll be successful,” said Packard. "I carried that with me into the military."
Packard currently serves as a utilitiesman with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Serving in the Navy means Packard is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy projects power overseas and around the world,” said Packard.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Packard has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I'm proud of earning my Seabee Combat Warfare qualifications,” said Packard. "I had to show that I know my role as a Seabee along with the responsibilities I need to move forward."
Packard can take pride in continuing an 80-year legacy of service in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives you structure,” added Packard. "Service is about selflessness. I do this to give back to my country."
