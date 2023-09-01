BY ZACH MCCANN
Many of you have been working hard all spring and summer producing a bountiful crop from the backyard garden. The early summer rains and sprinkler irrigation from the well kept most gardens producing a good crop of vegetables.
Some gardens have not fared so well because of the lack of rain to nourish the soil and plants. Since most vegetable crops are now reduced to stiff, dry, leafless stems, some of you may be ready to leave the garden for another six or nine months until next year’s growing season.
Those of you who are die-hard gardeners have not even thought about getting out of the garden, but instead, are preparing for a fall garden. With cooler weather coming in September and all the busy schedules of fall, most people don’t consider a fall garden.
To start a fall garden, you will need to work quickly to get seed for certain crops in the ground soon. If you haven’t already done so, clean off all harvested rows immediately to prevent insect and disease buildup and prepare new rows for planting the fall crop. Be sure to plan the layout of the garden so that you rotate crops. It is already too late to plant certain crops, such as tomatoes, okra, corn, and others.
There are a couple of methods for determining what and when to plant. The best method is to calculate the planting date for each vegetable. In order to calculate the planting date, determine the estimated frost date and count back the number of days to maturity, then add 18 days for the harvest period of the crop.
For example, if snap beans mature in 55 days and the estimated frost date is October 31st, you should plant on or before August 20th. Irish potatoes can be planted at the same time. Cucumbers and squash can be planted as late as August 31st, but be sure to plant varieties resistant to downy mildew.
The garden soil should also be prepared for “cool-season” crops which are planted from September to October. Apply fertilizer and prepare the seedbed so rains will settle the rows and make it easier to get seeds to germinate when they are planted.
Make sure your garden is well mulched to prevent weeds and to conserve moisture. You can either purchase or start plants for broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale and onions in a half-shaded area for setting out in September. If watering is necessary to get a stand, open the furrow for seed, pour in water, then plant the seed and cover them. It always helps to use a starter solution on the transplanted crops.
A fall garden is a great way to enjoy eating garden fresh vegetables through fall and early winter. It is also a great way to store up food for the winter by canning and freezing the vegetables. A productive garden takes a lot of work and time, but the rewards make it all worthwhile.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension Office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer, GA.
Zach McCann is the Banks County Extension Office agent.
