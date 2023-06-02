A mobile book mobile will make stops at several locations in Banks County in June and July.
A mobile book mobile will make stops at several locations in Banks County in June and July.
"Purl," the pop up rolling library, will be at the following locations on Fridays during both months:
•4 Way Stop in Homer, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Baldwin's Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to noon.
•Alto Police Department, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
•Lula Academy parking lot, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit Purl to check out books, pick up summer reading "take and make craft" kits, register for prizes and pick up a weekend food bag for kids age 18 and under (sponsored by the Northeast Georgia Food Bank).
