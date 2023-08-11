Molly’s Helping Hands Food Pantry has now served the citizens of Banks County for six months.
The pantry is located at the Banks County Recreation Center and is always accessible for any who are in need, or want to donate food.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 10:27 am
Molly Willard and her mother work diligently to stock the pantry every week, oftentimes spending their own money to do so.
For those who want to get involved, donations can be placed directly in the Molly’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, or entrusted to @Banks County Parks and Recreation staff. Both are located at 607 Thompson St, Homer.
Popular items include pop-top canned food, peanut butter & jelly, travel shampoos and soaps, diapers, and other toiletries.
Monetary donations can also be made via Venmo to PamelaWillard123.
