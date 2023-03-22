Long-time Lula resident Mordecai Wilson celebrated his 98th birthday surrounded by members of the community that he loves. He greeted guests with hugs and smiles, and kisses on the hand for the ladies, while also answering phone calls from friends and family paying respects for the man who served his country and city.

“If I die today, I die happy,” Wilson told a guest as he exclaimed that he never imagined he would have such a birthday celebration.

