Long-time Lula resident Mordecai Wilson celebrated his 98th birthday surrounded by members of the community that he loves. He greeted guests with hugs and smiles, and kisses on the hand for the ladies, while also answering phone calls from friends and family paying respects for the man who served his country and city.
“If I die today, I die happy,” Wilson told a guest as he exclaimed that he never imagined he would have such a birthday celebration.
“In my heart, I feel like a king,” he said.
The Lula Ladies planned the drop-in birthday celebration with a banner outside his home, balloons and a cake. Guests brought cards and gifts for Wilson, who served on the city council for 20 years. He also served in the Navy.
Wilson still has an interest in the politics of the town and attends the meetings, giving his input on the current topics. He said his focus throughout his life has always been on what he can do for others.
He still gets calls from the “foster” children he and his wife served at a home in Boston for 20 years. He came to Lula because he married a “Georgia peach,” Mary Elizabeth.
As for advice for others, the 98-year-old says, “Honor God, love each other and train children in the way they should go.”
He adds that he continues to learn.
“I’m learning every day,” he said. “I don’t close my mind. I want to continue to help others. I want that attitude to continue with me until I die.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.