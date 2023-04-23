"It's a love story. It's about one enchanted evening." With those words, "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" kicks off for a whirlwind evening filled with dance, music and, yes, a love story.
Opening night of "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" at the Fox Theatre Friday night was a magical evening with people laughing, applauding and jumping to their feet for a standing ovation at the end of the story, as the cast continued to sing and dance.
Performances will be held through April 30 at the Fox Theatre. The performance schedule is as follows: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 pm. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
While it's the music and dance that make "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" a hit, the set design is also dazzling. The bright red design of the opening scene pulls you in even before the performance begins. The glitz and glamour continues through the design of each scene, as well as the costumes. It's a delight from the opening scene to the closing scene.
One of the absolutely best things about this production is that Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Each time one of the modern songs is thrown in, the audience laughed in delight. What a great addition to the musical!
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.
Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse – without forgetting the Moulin Rouge’s most emblematic dance, the French Cancan.
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.
