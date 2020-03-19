The Ninth District Opportunity, Inc., offers cooling help for the elderly and medically homebound in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Households in which every member is age 65 and older or is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their home cooling bills beginning on April 1. One time payments will be made by check issued to the home cooling suppliers on behalf of eligible households up to $400. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members. All eligible households must be responsible for their home cooling costs.
All eligible applicants are asked to contact Ninth District Opportunity, Inc.’s scheduling system April 1 beginning at 12:01 a.m. by telephone at 855-636-3108 or go online to www.ndo.org/eap. Phone lines or website for scheduling will not be active until the opening date of the program and no appointments will be made by telephone or online until this time. No walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments will be scheduled until all funds are exhausted.
Additional information will be made available online at www.ndo.org.
Only households 65 years of age and older or medically homebound may apply April 1. Applicants that do not meet the required criteria will be denied. If funds are available, the general public may apply on May 1.
