Piedmont Rape Crisis Center is holding a Pirates Ball fundraiser on Nov. 12.
The event will be held at the Braselton Civic Center in downtown Braselton. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the ball begins at 6 p.m.
The Pirate’s Ball will include a catered dinner with a cash bar and dancing with a well-known top DJ from Atlanta. In addition, there will be a live auction, a silent auction and a raffle for door prizes to help raise funds for Piedmont Rape Crisis Center.
To purchase your ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pirates-ball-tickets-401473948387
Piedmont Rape Crisis Center is the smallest center in the state of Georgia and serves some of the fastest-growing counties in the state. The group serves Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties.
For more information, contact Selena Day at selena@piedmontrapecrisis.org or 706-654-6209.
