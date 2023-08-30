The Piedmont University Theatre Department will open its 2023-24 Mainstage season with the award-winning musical RENT, performing Sept. 28–Oct.1.
RENT tells the story of several modern-day Bohemian characters living in the East Village in Manhattan during the mid-90s, focusing on their lives as they tackle heavy issues like AIDS, homophobia, poverty, and drug addiction. The story follows Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, his roommate Roger, a songwriter and former drug addict, and their friends as they confront the challenges of everyday life in the artistic lower class, while trying to find happiness.
RENT will be performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 28-30, at 7:30 PM and Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2:00 PM on the Mainstage Theatre in the Swanson Center for Performing Arts & Communications in Demorest. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Admission is free for Piedmont University faculty, staff, and students. Tickets may be purchased online at piedmont.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 706-778-8500 x1355.
Ethan Spinks, in the role of Roger Davis
Gabriel Richman, in the role of Mark Cohen
Dante Wilson, in the role of Tom Collins
Tommie Sirmans, in the role of Benjamin Coffin III
Gracie Tipton, in the role of Joanne Jefferson
Clayton Maddox, in the role of Angel Dumott Schunard
Dakota Rose Chen, in the role of Mimi Marquez
Lexie Partain, in the role of Maureen Johnson
Glorianna Ames, Sarah Bunker, Aubrie Burrell, MacKenzie Cain, Tucker Cochran, Max Daves, Alivia Fuller, Delyna Fuller, Ava Kerpics, Laurana Layton, Jenna Meinberg, and Lyric Rogers
RENT is intended for mature audiences.
