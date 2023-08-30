The Piedmont University Theatre Department will open its 2023-24 Mainstage season with the award-winning musical RENT, performing Sept. 28–Oct.1. 

RENT tells the story of several modern-day Bohemian characters living in the East Village in Manhattan during the mid-90s, focusing on their lives as they tackle heavy issues like AIDS, homophobia, poverty, and drug addiction. The story follows Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, his roommate Roger, a songwriter and former drug addict, and their friends as they confront the challenges of everyday life in the artistic lower class, while trying to find happiness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.