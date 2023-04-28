United Way of Northeast Georgia’s annual fundraiser, Power of the Purse, is returning in person for the first time since 2019. Featuring guest speaker Ronda Rich, a silent auction, and a wine pull, this luncheon event will be an opportunity for women in the community to connect with other women philanthropists who are invested in United Way of Northeast Georgia’s mission to meet the highest priority needs of Northeast Georgians.
“We are very excited to bring this event back to Northeast Georgia and invite all of our local women to join us for a fun event featuring an equally inspiring and humorous speaker, Ronda Rich. Not to mention there will be plenty of designer purses, jewelry, gift cards to local stores, experiences, and more at our silent auction,” said Kay Keller, President/CEO of United Way of Northeast Georgia.
