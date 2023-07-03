The recipe of the week, submitted by a Mrs. Williamson of Maysville, is Pineapple Condensed Milk Cake.
INGREDIENTS
1 box yellow cake mix
1 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple (do not drain)
1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
18-ounce container Cool Whip
DIRECTIONS
Mix the cake mix according to directions, omitting water. Add 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple to the batter. Mix well. Pour into 9x13 casserole dish or cake pan. Bake according to directions or until golden brown (about 30 minutes).
